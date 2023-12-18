Essentially Japan's SEMA show but arguably more tasteful, the Tokyo Auto Salon will be taking place next month. Nissan is attending the event with a comprehensive lineup of customized vehicles based on existing production cars, plus the Formula E race car.

The Disaster Support Mobile-Hub is based on the Caravan and gets a portable power station by repurposing old batteries from the Nissan Leaf electric hatchback. As the concept's name implies, the van-based mobile support hub is intended to be used in case of disasters such as earthquakes and floods when there's no power.

Nissan at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon

24 Photos

Sold in Japan as the X-Trail, the Rogue is being previewed in this shadowy teaser of the Crawler Concept. It seems to have a raised suspension and a chunky roof rack with a built-in LED light bar. The rock-crawling SUV likely rides on all-terrain tires and has a beefier body kit with extra cladding. Nissan says the cargo compartment "contains the tools that have always been looked for in the X-Trail."

In case you're unfamiliar with the Roox, it's a tiny minivan developed to comply with the kei car regulations. It’s based on the Mitsubishi eK Space and went through a facelift in Japan a few months ago. This Beams Customized Concept has been created in collaboration with the Japanese fashion house Beams and incorporates denim fabric inside and out.

Just as quirky is the March Customized Concept. March is the name used by Nissan in its domestic market for the Micra supermini. For the 2024 TAS, the small hatchback has been modified to fit the needs of a pastry chef. It boasts a variety of wooden elements and has a menu written down on the rear doors' windows.

Joining these cars will be sportier-looking versions of the X-Trail Autech crossover and Serena Autech minivan as well as Nismo variants of the Skyline, Z, and GT-R.

The next Tokyo Auto Salon takes place January 12-14, 2024.