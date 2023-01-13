Listen to this article

Subaru introduced the new Impreza a couple of months ago at the Los Angeles Auto Show and is now trying to spice up the hatchback with an assortment of STI bits. Unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon, the concept wears a Sunblaze Pearl paint and looks slightly more aggressive courtesy of a subtle body kit. Mind you, this is not a full-on STI version as Subaru Tecnica International just got started working on upgrades for the sixth-generation model.

The most obvious change has been made at the back where the 2024 Impreza has center-mounted dual exhaust tips lending it a somewhat sportier look. This JDM-spec car rides on STI-branded black alloy wheels and has been fitted with a newly designed roof-mounted spoiler. Also at the rear, the bumper has gained a pair of winglets in an attempt to make the compact hatch look more muscular.

2024 Subaru Impreza with STI parts (JDM)

You'll also notice the beefier side skirts finished in glossy black to go along with the other STI add-ons, including the front spoiler lip and the trim pieces above the fog lights. That's just about it for the time being as Subaru isn't saying anything about potential hardware changes. A sportier suspension setup is likely in the works, and ideally, some extra oomph is being planned.

As a refresher, the US-spec 2024 Impreza has a 2.0-liter base engine making 152 hp (113 kW) and 145 lb-ft (197 Nm) but you can step up to a 2.5-liter mill rated at 182 hp (136 kW) and 178 lb-ft (241 Nm). Subaru says the Japanese version relies on a hybrid 2.0-liter powertrain, with both featuring all-wheel drive and a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

For the time being, this is just a shy effort from STI to infuse some excitement into the latest Impreza. New parts are being developed, and we're hoping Subaru's performance division is planning some mechanical upgrades to go along with these visual enhancements. With no STI version of the WRX in sight, a hot hatch would fill that void.