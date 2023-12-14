Alfa Romeo will call its new "sport urban vehicle" the Milano. The new crossover will debut in April and be available as a battery-electric vehicle. The model's name pays tribute to the city of Milan, where the company started, which Alfa honors in its emblem.

The Italian automaker has been teasing its new SUV for several months, asking its social media followers in June to name the new offering, which rumors had suggested could have been called the Brennero. Then, in November, Alfa teased some taillights with the tagline, "A new era begins." We're almost certain it's the Milano the company is teasing.

The new B-segment offering will serve as the entry point into the Alfa brand, which could be available with other powertrain options, like a hybrid. It's widely believed that the Milano will share its platform with the new Jeep Avenger, which debuted last year with a single electric motor making 154 horsepower. The platform can accommodate a three-cylinder, mild-hybrid engine, too. A full reveal is expected soon in Milan, Italy.

It's unclear if Alfa plans to bring its new entry-level offering to America. The Jeep Avenger isn't available here, and Alfa could keep the crossover in Europe and other foreign markets. But the model "has the important task of further strengthening Alfa Romeo's global presence," says company CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato. We've reached out to the company to find out more details, and will update this article when we hear back.

Alfa previously used the Milano name for its rear-drive 75 sedan sold in North America. The BMW 3 Series competitor delivered fun dynamics and used the company's legendary Busso V6. The new Milano is a massive departure from the original car's legacy, though we're not surprised to see an iconic nameplate revived for a boring crossover. Mitsubishi did it back in 2017 with the Eclipse, after all.