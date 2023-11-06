Known as the Milano in North America, the Alfa Romeo 75 was a compact sports sedan to take on the mighty BMW 3 Series (E30). It came out back in 1985 to replace the Giulietta and was produced until 1992 when it made way for the 155. Italian coachbuilder Carrozzeria Castagna got its hands on a car manufactured in 1987 and turned it into a strangely designed one-of-a-kind coupe in 1994 to have it ready for the Geneva Motor Show the following year.

The idea behind this oddly styled sedan-turned-coupe contraption dubbed "Vittoria" was to infuse styling cues from the SZ (Sprint Zagato), which itself had an unconventional look. Although a concept, it was based on a production car, so it's street-legal. However, it has barely been used since it's spent the better part of its life locked up in storage. It only has 2,500 kilometers (1,553 miles) on the clock and remains in great condition, save for some corrosion where the aluminum meets the steel.

1995 Alfa Romeo 75 by Carrozzeria Castagna

6 Photos

Speaking of how it was built, the 75 reimagined by Carrozzeria Castagna has hand-hammered aluminum body panels over the steel frame. The interior has been overhauled as well since it uses dark green leather upholstery, wood trim, and a large Vittoria logo on the passenger side of the dashboard. It also boasts a Momo steering wheel and green Alcantara on the door cards, center console, and on top of the instrument cluster.

The guts of the 75 were carried over, so the Vittoria retained the legendary 3.0-liter V6 "Busso" engine. However, it was tested on the dyno back in the day and produced 255 horsepower after being modified by a company from Casalmaggiore. Output is routed to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Stopping power comes from Brembo brakes while the suspension has been upgraded with Koni coaxial shock absorbers at both axles and front independent coil springs.

If you want to own a rare piece of automotive oddity, Car & Classic is auctioning off the 1995 Alfa Romeo Castagna Vittoria later this month. Well documented, the coachbuilt 75 is expected to fetch anywhere between £125,000 and £135,000. That works out to $155,000 to $167,000 at current exchange rates.