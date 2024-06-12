What better occasion than the 1000 Miglia to show the public the new Alfa Romeo Junior in motion? There is a special relationship between what Enzo Ferrari called "the most beautiful race in the world" and the House of Arese, created through the many victories accumulated over the years.

The latest addition to the family joins the race alongside classics like a 1900 Sport Spider from 1954 and a 1900 Super Sprint from 1956, and the two latest versions of the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio—the Super Sport editions dedicated to Alfa's first victory in the 1000 Miglia, dated 1928. And it doesn't end there.

Junior, The Youngest Of A Big Family

It may be the newest addition, but the Alfa Romeo Junior could not have hoped for a better reception. In fact, along with it and the other models in the 2024 1000 Miglia, there are 50 or more other Alfa Romeos out of 400 participants. This makes the Biscione team the most numerous and the most representative of Italian motoring.

It’s a treat to admire the most historic Alfas alongside modern iterations like the Junior, which has technologies we’ve never seen on any Alfa before. For starters, it is the first Alfa available as an EV. There are other goodies such as a mild-hybrid powertrain for the 136-horsepower 1.2-liter engine, and intelligent all-wheel drive with the addition of an electric motor on the rear axle.

In addition to Level 2 driver assistance, it’s one of the few SUVs in its segment with LED matrix headlights and ChatGPT integration in the infotainment system.

We're Here Too!

The Motor1 Italy crew is following the 1000 Miglia closely. This year, Andrea Farina is behind the wheel of the aforementioned 1956 1900 Super Sprint, car number 405, together with an exceptional co-driver, Davide Cironi, an automotive influencer and YouTuber.

Lorenzo Curatti also follows all the behind-the-scenes of the 2024 1000 Miglia through the story of the Junior, the Alfa mechanics who get their hands on the cars in the race, and, of course, the 1954 1900 Sport Spider that is entrusted to Nicola Larini. Larini won the 1993 DTM championship behind the wheel of the Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI, and he has rally navigator Luca Ciucci by his side.

This many Alfa Romeos is a sight to behold. It’s like an open-air, moving museum that has to be admired. See you there, and remember to tag us and post on social.