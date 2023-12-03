Add another concept to the list of beautiful cars that Genesis will sadly never produce. It's called the (takes deep breath) Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept and takes the shape of a front mid-engine coupe. Featuring a curvaceous body with a dramatically low roofline, the orange stunner has a drag coefficient of 0.34 and rides on center-lock wheels that look like a pain to clean. It boasts gullwing doors and dual exhaust tips above the engine cover.

Speaking of which, Genesis says it has envisioned the concept with a V6 gasoline engine that revs all the way up to 10,000 rpm. The six-cylinder mill benefits from e-SC, which is marketing jargon for an electric supercharger. While this setup is good for a little over 400 horsepower in the latest G90 sedan, it makes 870 hp and 790 lb-ft (1,071 Nm) of torque in this new application. Add into the mix an electric motor and the hybrid powertrain delivers a combined 1,071 hp and 986 lb-ft (1,337 Nm).

Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept

Genesis says it has adopted an "anti-wedge attitude" with the concept's styling while incorporating the signature quad light motif. The lights extend onto the sides of the car by bisecting the fenders, giving the illusion the two illuminated strips meet underneath the bodywork. There's a giant diffuser at the back with a vertical third brake light that takes after fog lights used by Formula 1 cars.

The two-seater hybrid machine has a minimalist cabin that does away with conventional controls. The uncluttered posh interior does have a couple of knobs with built-in screens on the center console and another pair on the steering wheel. The door cards incorporate rotary displays, and there's a massive display as wide as the dashboard. It serves as the infotainment system since the driver's instrument cluster has been built into the yoke-like steering wheel.

Heading to Gran Turismo 7 next month, the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept also exists in real life. A fullsize scale model was unveiled this weekend in Barcelona during the Gran Turismo World Series World Finals.