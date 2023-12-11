The new BMW 7 Series is anything but subtle. The latest iteration of the luxury sedan is arguably the most polarizing 7er in history – together with the E65 generation. But that isn't stopping Mansory.

Instead of releasing a full-body kit, however, Mansory only opted for a set of new alloy wheels. This is a conservative approach from a company known for it its overly aggressive aerodynamic upgrades. For the new 7 Series though, Mansory decided all the vehicle needed was 22-inch forged wheels with an almost completely enclosed design.

The rims remind us a little bit of Maybach, but the design is slightly sportier thanks to those little 15 spokes at the wheel's outer ring. The fully forged wheels are 9.0 inches wide at the front and 10.5 inches at the rear. This makes them suitable for massive 265/30 front and 295/25 rear tires. Mansory recommends using Falken Azenis FK510 rubber, as well as 10-millimeter spacers to give the new 7 Series an even wider stance.

The luxury sedan isn’t the only vehicle that can be upgraded with the FD.15 wheels – the same upgrade can also be added to the Rolls-Royce Phantom, Bentley Continental GT, Mercedes-AMG G63, Cadillac Escalade, Land Rover Range Rover, and others.

For the 7 Series, Mansory proposes the wheels with a silver finish and black accents. We’ve seen plenty of other color options for this set – including an all-black finish – and it's probably safe to assume the 7 Series will also be available with those other colors. For now, there’s no word on whether the new wheels will also fit the i7 as there's only a single rendering with the new wheels available so far.