Well, that was quick. Chrysler needed only 12 hours to sell the 2,200 300C performance sedans it plans to build. Following its reveal on September 13 at 6 PM EDT, a dedicated page on the company’s website went live, allowing interested parties to claim one. That link is still up and running as even though all reservations have been met, you can sign up for a car by putting your name on a waiting list.

That means you still have a shot at claiming one provided enough people will cancel their preorders, of course. Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell told Motor Trend all 2,000 vehicles destined for the United States and the other 200 units for Canada have been spoken for after placing an undisclosed deposit. The car was offered in Bright White, Velvet Red, and Gloss Black, with red Brembo brake calipers and a new tri-color 300C badge.

2023 Chrysler 300C

The 300C serves as the fullsize sedan's swan song as it will be retired after the 2023 model year. This high-performance version cost $55,000 before destination fees and will be delivered to customers next spring. The non-C model is still available for the final year virtually unchanged, albeit the entry-level Touring trim level can now be optionally had with the SafeyTec Plus Group. It bundles automatic wipers with front and rear park assist, as well as auto high beams, adaptive cruise control, and Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking. Chrysler throws in a six-speaker Alpine sound system with a 276-watt amplifier.

Stepping up to the 300C provides you with some decent performance for such a large and heavy sedan that has been around for ages. It hits 60 mph (96 km/h) in 4.3 seconds and completes the quarter mile in 12.4 seconds before maxing out at 160 mph (278 km/h). It's made possible thanks to a HEMI 6.4-liter V8 rated at 485 hp and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) channeled to the rear via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Chrysler has the 2023 300C on display in Detroit at the North American International Auto Show until September 25.