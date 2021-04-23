Stellantis is coming out with a mid-cycle update for the Fiat Toro small pickup assembled in Brazil. The unibody truck has been around in Latin America since 2016 and some of you might know it as a Ram 1000. At 193.5 inches (4,915 millimeters) long and 72.6 in (1,844 mm) wide, it's 2.2 inches shorter and 2.4 inches narrower than the recently unveiled Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Not that the two are competing since the Fiat Toro won't be coming to the United States with a Ram badge. New for the 2022 model year are updated split headlights with the upper sections featuring a full-LED setup acting as the turn signals and daytime running lights. The fog lights also switch to light-emitting diodes and the main clusters are thinner than before while using LEDs on the upper-spec trim levels.

A more obvious change is the front grille as it now features the Fiat logo with large letters to mirror the corporate identity used by other recent products of the Italian brand, including the smaller Strada pickup (aka Ram 700). Fresh alloy wheels are debuting with the facelift, varying in size from 16 to 18 inches depending on trim.

While the exterior hasn't changed all that much, the interior has been subjected to more significant modifications. Chief of which is the portrait-styled infotainment measuring 10.1 inches and similar in appearance to what you'll find in Ram's American trucks. It's the optional touchscreen as the lesser versions have a landscape display with either a 7- or 8.4-inch diagonal. Even the base model gets a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

Fiat also has a big update under the hood where it's introducing a new turbocharged 1.3-liter engine feeding on gasoline/ethanol. It pumps out 185 horsepower and 200 pound-feet (270 Newton-meters) of torque channeled exclusively to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

Depending on engine, both 4x2 and 4x4 versions are available. The most competent in terms of hauling is a 2.0-liter turbodiesel with 170 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) sent to both axles through a nine-speed automatic.

The 2022 Fiat Toro is now available in Brazil with the following trim structure: Endurance, Freedom, Volcano, Ranch, and Ultra. Pricing kicks off from $21,000 and rises to $34,400 based on current exchange rates.