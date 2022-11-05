Listen to this article

Honda is bolstering its electrified lineup in China, one of the world's biggest markets for electric vehicles. Around this time last year, it debuted a set of show cars called the e:N Concepts, which were a preview of future Honda EVs for the People's Republic.

Honda has already started selling the e:NS1 and e:NP1 electric SUVs earlier this year. Now, the Japanese automaker premieres the e:N2 Concept, which is said to be the concept model for the second set of e:N Series models that will be exclusively sold in China through Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda joint ventures. The concept car was shown to the public at the Fifth China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The e:N2 Concept takes several cues from the e:N GT Concept, one of the five China-only EVs previewed last year. It sports a bold shape, defined by sharp lines and futuristic lighting elements, which highlight the dark metallic look.

While not clear from the provided image in the press release, it appears that the e:N2 Concept comes with four doors, though the body style is something "that does not belong to any existing categories," according to Honda. Reports from China label the new concept car as an SUV.

Honda didn't provide any image for the interior though it was mentioned in the release that it comes with a clean and uncluttered digital cockpit, plus passenger-focused features courtesy of Honda Connect. There's also the presence of lighting and scents in the cabin.

Meanwhile, the e:N2 Concept is built atop the e:N Architecture F that's exclusively developed for the e:N Series models. It's designed to provide unique driving pleasure, outstanding vehicle stability, and crisp handling, according to Honda.

Honda is planning to launch 10 e:N Series models in China by 2027, produced in dedicated EV production plants. All Honda models in China after 2030 will be either hybrids or full EVs and by 2040, everything will be purely electric.