Theon Design has built another beauty. Hot off the debut of its first 964-based restomod back in March, the shop's second sports car offers even more to gawk at. Version "GBR002" is finished in a handsome Oak Green exterior with dark 'ghost' stripes, and rides on 18-inch Fuchs-style wheels. This model even packs a bit more power.

The 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine has been massaged to 406 horsepower, as opposed to 400 hp on Theon Design's first model. Torque is rated at 326 pound-feet. Of course, it's paired with a proper six-speed manual transmission.

The body is made entirely of carbon fiber, which gives GBR002 a curb weight of just 2,577 pounds – 440 pounds less than the original. That yields power delivery at a rate of 100 hp per liter, which is just a few ticks shy of a modern 911 GTS.

There's also a new five-stage TracTive electronic damping system that works together with a limited-slip differential to help with performance in the corners. Theon Design has also fitted this model with a full RS braking kit.

The shop reworked the original knobs and dials in the cabin in a lovely billet aluminum. Muslin leather covers the seats and door panels, while unique green and gray woven accents stretch across the dash to match the colors on the exterior.

There's no price on this particular car, but Theon Design's builds typically start at around £380,000 in the UK – or $482,000 at current conversion rates. That makes these particular 911 restomods slightly more affordable than some of the more recent Singer models, which can stretch into the millions.