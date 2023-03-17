Listen to this article

There hasn't been much going on around Pagani these days, aside from occasional one-off supercars for wealthy customers. However, creating a bespoke and highly customized product to the amazing build standards of the automaker isn’t an easy job and to that perspective, work never actually stops at Pagani’s San Cesario sul Panaro headquarters near Bologna in Italy. There’s now a new one-off coming from the brand and it’s looking fabulous.

This Huayra roadster is officially called the Huayra Dinamica Evo and was commissioned by an anonymous customer to the Pagani Grandi Complicazioni division. The supercar maker from Italy didn’t issue an official press release detailing the build but communicated its existence through its social media channels. This leaves us with very little information available, but we think we know some of its technical details. But first, let’s take a look at the exterior.

Gallery: Pagani Huayra Dinamica Evo

4 Photos

Created by Pagani’s customization studio to “give shape to a customer's dreams,” the Huayra Dinamica Evo wears a brown body and this probably sounds a little boring for a supercar but this particular one has gold/yellow accents giving it much-needed visual focus points. Italy’s flag can be found on the front splitter winglets, while the side mirrors appear to have a modified shape. Those orange markers on the front fenders are a strong hint that this Huayra was commissioned by a US customer and will be soon shipped to its new home in America.

Pagani didn’t confirm the vehicle is based on the Huayra Roadster BC but that seems like the most logical donor car here. If that’s indeed the case, we are looking at an open-top supercar with a 6.0-liter AMG twin-turbo V12 engine, developing 802 horsepower at 5,900 rpm and 774 pound-feet (1,050 Newton-meters) of torque between 2,000 and 5,500 rpm. This track-focused machine tips the scales at 2,756 pounds, making it slightly heavier than its coupe derivative and slightly lighter than the non-BC Huayra Roadster.

When the Huayra Roadster BC made its debut, Pagani announced it will build no more than 40 examples of the supercar. Logic tells us this particular one-off should be part of that production run.