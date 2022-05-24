Listen to this article

The Pagani Huayra NC is a newly created unique build for a client, and the brand's Chinese-market Facebook page is highlighting the machine. It's a product of the Pagani Special Projects division that creates special editions and limited-run models.

The Huayra NC features a body that's largely a dark shade of blue. A red stripe runs over the front end, the hood scoop, and the rear deck. This color also appears on the uprights for the wings. More crimson details are on the edges of the front splitter, around the side intakes, and outlining the rear diffuser.

Inside, the seats and A-pillars are blue Alcantara that matches the shade on the body. The anodized gearshift level is a similar color. The steering wheel's 12 o'clock position and stability control knob are dark red.

Power for Huayra NC comes from Pagani's Mercedes-AMG-sourced 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged making 830 horsepower (619 kilowatts). A seven-speed sequential gearbox sends the output to the wheels. The supercar weighs just 2,734 pounds (1,240 kilograms).

Gallery: Pagani C10 Spy Photos

11 Photos

Pagani is currently developing its successor to the Huayra under the codename C10. Judging from spy shots (gallery above), it has smoother, simpler styling than the existing supercar. The back has a familiar look, though, including the high-mounted quad exhaust setup.

The company already confirms that the C10 continues to use the 6.0-liter V12 but reportedly with tweaks to make 30 to 40 hp (22 to 30 kW) more than the current Huayra.

Company boss Horacio Pagani says that the company's goal for the C10 is to reduce weight versus Huayra. He wants to improve the vehicle's handling as opposed to focusing on all-out speed.

Pagani also confirms that convertible and track-focused variants of the C10 are coming in the future. The coupe debuts on September 12 at an event in Milan, Italy.