Much like the Zonda before it, the Huayra simply refuses to die. It was originally unveiled in January 2011, yet here we are, nearly 13 years later, still talking about a new version that's about to debut. Although Pagani has introduced the Utopia serving as a successor, the Italian exotic marque is not done with the Huayra just yet. A new teaser image published on social media shows a camouflaged car on a race track ahead of its imminent debut.

The only confirmed info we have is the Huayra-based model has been developed by Grandi Complicazioni (Italian for "Big Complications"). In case the name doesn't ring a bell, it's the firm's special projects division tasked to develop one-offs and few-off cars. It appears to have a floating roof scoop since there doesn't seem to be a top, so we're likely looking at a convertible with a removable panel. The back of the car strongly suggests this is a roadster version of the Imola.

2020 Pagani Huayra Imola

Unveiled in September 2019, the Imola coupe was built in just five units with a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 developed by AMG to produce 827 horsepower and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque. That's a lot of muscle for a supercar that weighed just 2,747 pounds (1,246 kilograms) before adding fluids. It was engineered with a seven-speed Xtrac automated manual transmission routing the twelve-cylinder's output to the rear axle.

When the Imola with a fixed roof debuted, Pagani said it tested the hardcore Huayra some 10,000 miles on the circuit as part of the "severest on-track validation test" a Pagani ever had to undergo. The coupe was developed as a road-going model, so we'd reckon it'll be the same story with its roadster counterpart. The Imola was sold out from day one and we're thinking it's going to be the same with this new derivative.

The Huayra-based Imola was Pagani's most powerful production car at the time but the new Utopia is even stronger, at 852 hp, while having the same 811 lb-ft torque. During the development of the Utopia, Mercedes-AMG suggested switching to a hybrid V8 instead of the big ol' V12, but Pagani insisted on keeping all twelve cylinders.

The peeps from Affalterbach accepted the challenge, and the V12 still has a future before stricter emissions regulations inevitably kill it. Mercedes sadly doesn't sell a V12 AMG model anymore but you can have the huge engine in the Maybach S-Class S680.