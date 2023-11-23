The Ford Mustang GT3 debuted back in June. We've seen plenty of photos showcasing the winged pony car, but this new video from Italiansupercarvideo on YouTube gives us our first real taste of the Mustang's capabilities. And we like the flavor. A lot.

This particular GT3 will be campaigned by the Italian Dinamic GT team in the 2024 GT World Challenge Europe series, according to the video's description. It was filmed during a testing session at Misano, a 2.5-mile track located in northern Italy. Though other cars are present on the course, the video is essentially a love letter to V8 power. Even crew members of other race teams turn their heads when the Mustang leaves the pits, as seen very clearly early in the clip. This car definitely commands attention.

Gallery: Ford Mustang GT3

60 Photos

Credit for this soundtrack comes courtesy of a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V8 engine. A specific power output isn't mentioned by Ford, but the GT3 category allows a maximum of 600 horsepower so it's safe to assume the Mustang is close to that. More than just a winged Mustang GT, the GT3 utilizes a transaxle as opposed to a transmission bolted directly to the engine. Mounted at the back, it gives the GT3 better weight distribution. And naturally, it's adorned with all kinds of aero components designed to help it stick to the track.

The Mustang GT3 will also head to Le Mans for 2024, campaigned by Proton Competition. If you want to own a sort of Mustang GT3 you can drive on the street, you can buy the Mustang GTD. It's a road-legal version of the GT3, swapping the naturally aspirated mill for a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 making 800 hp. You still get the transaxle, along with the bonkers aero and bragging rights for owning what could be the fastest road-legal Mustang of them all.

You'll pay dearly for the privilege, however. The limited-edition Mustang GTD will cost upwards of $300,000 when it goes on sale in late 2024.