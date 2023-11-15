The Toyota Camry has long been the definitive midsize sedan. While people continually say the sedan is dead, Toyota defies that by selling about 300,000 Camrys a year to families, Uber drivers, and really anyone who needs affordable and totally reliable transportation. And now there's a new one.

The 2025 Toyota Camry introduces the ninth generation of the popular sedan. It's available exclusively as a hybrid, and buyers can pick between front- or all-wheel drive configurations as well as LE, SE, XLE, and XSE trim levels.

Its hybrid powertrain pairs a 2.5-liter four-cylinder to electric motors. The front-drive variant gets two electric motors and makes a total of 225 horsepower. The AWD version adds a third motor-generator to the rear axle, boosting total output to 232 hp.

Both powertrains use an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (eCVT). The hybrid system uses a lithium-ion battery, but Toyota isn't disclosing its capacity until closer to the new Camry's launch.

It appears that the V6 engine is dead in the Camry. "[This is] just part of moving to all hybrid," a spokesperson told Motor1. "[The] new system will have ample power and is retuned for performance driving feel."

However, this ninth-generation Camry is a heavy refresh, not an all-new car. The 2025 model rides on the same TNGA-K platform that was underneath the eighth-generation model. However, there is a reworked suspension with new shocks and revised tuning. The automaker touts the setup as offering "enhanced responsiveness and agile handling."

2025 Toyota Camry 2021 Toyota Camry XLE

The 2025 Camry has a similar appearance to the eighth-gen model, with a large lower front grille and skinny headlights. The new model has standard LED headlamps, running lights, and taillights. Ocean Gem and Heavy Metal are newly available paint options, in addition to current Camry colors Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Celestial Silver Metallic, Underground, Midnight Black Metallic, Supersonic Red, and Reservoir Blue.

The XSE model has a body-color lower fascia, black trim on the trunk, and 19-inch wheels. It's available with a Midnight Black Metallic roof in combination with Ocean Gem, Wind Chill Pearl, Heavy Metal, and Supersonic Red.

The Camry comes with a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment screen. The XLE and XSE feature 12.3-inch displays for the gauges and multimedia duties. The tech includes support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in addition to having a wireless charging pad. The higher-level grades also offer a 10.0-inch heads up display. There's also an available nine-speaker JBL stereo.

The various trims offer different upholstery. The SE uses SofTex with white accents over Boulder or Black. The LE features fabric with an embossed ocean-wave pattern. The XSE has leather in black or bright red, and the XLE's leather also has Dinamica microfiber trim. The XLE and XSE have optional heated and ventilated seats. These trims also come with acoustic laminated glass for the front-side windows to reduce wind noise in the cabin.

All 2025 Camrys come with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of tech. It includes a pre-collision system that detects vehicles and pedestrians, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure assist, road sign assist, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. The XLE and XSE offer an optional Premium Plus Package that adds traffic-jam assist, front cross-traffic alert, lane-change assist, panoramic view monitor, and front and rear parking assist with automatic braking.

There is no info yet about a sporty TRD trim. When asked, Toyota said this announcement covered all trims and powertrains for 2025, which didn't shut the door on the model returning eventually.

The Camry is still a significant vehicle for the brand. In 2022, the Camry was the fifth-best-selling vehicle in the United States with 295,201 deliveries. In fourth was Toyota's own RAV4 at 399,941 units.

The new Camry hits dealers in spring 2024. While pricing isn't available yet, we'd expect the new model to be broadly similar in price to the Camry it replaces.