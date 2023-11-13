The Polestar 6 isn’t going into production until 2026 but that doesn’t mean the automaker doesn't have exciting plans for its electric roadster. Initially, Polestar announced that it would build just 500 examples of the open-top grand tourer but it seems that it has decided to change its strategy – production will be now based on demand. And we already know the demand for the 6 is strong.

Within a week after the car’s August 16 production announcement, all 500 build slots received a reservation. Reserved build slots aren’t exactly sales, but they indicate a strong interest in the production version of the electric roadster. The company’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath confirmed in a recent interview with Autocar that Polestar “would not stop at 500 if people want it.”

In August this year, shortly after the debut of the Polestar 6, Ingenlath said that the first examples of the electric grand tourer will be delivered to the initial 500 reservation holders. This process will begin at some point in 2026 and once the cars are handed to their new owners, the automaker will move to regular production based on demand. Polestar’s CEO described the 6 as an electric roadster “that appeals to even the most die-hard petrolheads” and said there’s already “high interest from our customers.”

At least on paper, the Polestar 6 is impressive. The roadster with a folding hardtop roof is based on the same 800-volt EV architecture that also underpins the Polestar 5. It is powered by a dual-motor powertrain, good for 884 horsepower (650 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. This is enough power for a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in just 3.2 seconds. The top speed is electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph).

Polestar previewed the design of the production 6 with the O2 concept. Even though the firm’s CEO expressed concerns about turning the concept into a production vehicle, Polestar decided to put the roadster on the production lines, mainly due to the overwhelming response from potential customers.