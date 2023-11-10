The inaugural Polestar Day held in Los Angeles brought together all of the company's models for the first time. Attendees were able to get behind the wheel of the 2024 Polestar 2 as well ride shotgun in the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 prototypes driven by the company's engineers and experts. The conceptual Polestar 6 was also there as a future electric crossover. However, we'd like to turn your attention to the Polestar 5 because it was shown without any camouflage.

It's safe to say this has been a long time coming considering the Porsche Taycan fighter was originally previewed back in February 2020 by the Precept concept. In the nearly four years that have passed, the Volvo subsidiary has revealed camouflaged prototypes, including a disguised car that went up the famous Goodwood hill earlier this year. Now, the mascara is finally gone. However, the car won't go on sale until 2025.

Polestar 5 without camouflage

Touted as a GT, the five-door electric liftback won't have a rear window but that shouldn't be much of an issue given how advanced rearview cameras are nowadays. Nevertheless, we'd reckon some people might be put off by the absence of a rear glass. It has a rakish, coupe-like roofline and a more practical tailgate compared to the Taycan and its sister model, the Audi E-Tron GT, which both have a trunk lid. Compared to the concept, it has lost the ultra-slim side cameras and suicide doors while gaining a B-pillar and smaller wheels.

To be manufactured in China, this not-a-Volvo EV is slated to benefit from StoreDot's "extreme fast charging" (XFC) technology. It promises to juice up the battery enough for 100 miles (160 kilometers) of range in only five minutes without inflicting battery degradation. Prototypes will be tested with the new tech in 2024 but it remains to be seen whether it'll be available for production vehicles from day one.