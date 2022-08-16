Polestar has announced that its O2 convertible concept car will enter production. The model, which Polestar revealed in March, will launch in 2026, and the brand is already accepting online reservations for build slots.The car, named the Polestar 6, is still four years away, but the company is eager to share a few details about it now.
The convertible will ride on the brand’s bespoke aluminum platform using the automaker’s in-house developed 800-volt EV architecture. The platform will underpin the Polestar 5, with the dual-motor powertrain delivering an much as 884 horsepower (650 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. The automaker hopes to achieve a 3.2-second 0-62-mile-per-hour (100-kilometer-per-hour) time and a 155-mph (250-kph) top speed in the convertible.
When the 6 launches in four years, Polestar will offer 500 numbered “LA Concept” edition models. These will feature the concept’s Sky blue exterior paint, light leather interior, and unique 21-inch wheels.
Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath expressed a desire earlier this summer to produce the concept, but he had expressed reservations about how easy it would be for the company to do. The automaker will have the time to figure it out as the concept turns into a production vehicle over the next few years. If it’s like other Polestar concepts, the final product should look similar to the stunning concept. However, we don’t expect the cinematic drone to make it to the final build.
The automaker received an “overwhelming consumer and press response” for the concept, said Ingenlath with the announcement, adding, “I am so excited to make it a reality.”
Polestar has several models in development that will debut over the next few years. The Polestar 3, an electric SUV, will debut this October, with the Polestar 4 following in 2023. The Polestar 5 won’t arrive until 2024 as a four-door performance GT. It’ll be two more years after the Polestar 5 before the Polestar 6 hits the market. Polestar will display the O2 concept at this year’s Monterey Car week to celebrate the production announcement.
