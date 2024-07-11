Polestar is bringing some heat to Goodwood. Alongside its updated 2 sedan and the new 3 and 4 crossovers, the electric automaker will also have a new concept on display at the Festival of Speed that previews a next-generation performance car. It's called the Polestar Concept BST—and it looks awesome.

The shape should look familiar to anyone who knows Polestar. The BST concept is based on the O2 concept from 2022, which will eventually spawn a production Polestar 6 convertible. This latest take on the sports car tacks on more performance (at least visually) with flared arches, an aggressive front end, 22-inch wheels, a BST livery over silver paint, and a massive rear wing.

Polestar

There are no powertrain details yet, but if this concept were to go into production, it'd probably be plenty quick. The production Polestar 6 will have 884 hp and a 0-60 mph time of 3.2 seconds. A BST variant could offer as much as 1,000 hp and a 0-60 mph time of under three seconds. The Polestar 2 saw similar performance upgrades when its BST version debuted.

Alongside a static Concept BST, the Polestar 6 will make its way up the Goodwood hill climb for the first time this year. The Polestar 6 is scheduled to go on sale sometime in 2026, using the new Polestar Performance Architecture (PPA) that will also underpin the 5 sedan, Polestar’s Porsche Taycan fighter.

The Polestar 6 will be limited to an initial batch of 500 cars in the first year, but CEO Thomas Ingenlath promises to keep the stunning sports car in production as long as there’s a demand. We should see the final production version in 2025—and who knows, maybe a hotted-up BST version with debut alongside it.