Polestar has almost its entire lineup on display at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, and that includes two future models.
The Polestar 3 electric SUV and the latest iteration of the Polestar 5 prototype will make their dynamic debut at the event. They will be joined in the First Glance Paddock by the Polestar 2 BST edition 230 limited-run model. All three cars will run up the hill twice per day during the event.
While the Polestar 3 and Polestar 2 BST edition 230 have been already unveiled, the Polestar 5 flagship is still fully camouflaged because this is actually the latest verification prototype – the production version will launch in 2024.
Compared to the most recent spy shots of the Polestar 5, these official photos offer a better look at electric four-door GT prototype, which appears to feature the final production bodywork complete with details like aggressively sculpted front and rear bumpers, flush door handles, and a body panel instead of a rear window.
"We love showing our latest prototypes to the public at Goodwood. With production now starting in the first quarter of 2024, it's time for Polestar 3 to take its first-ever run up the famous Hill. The SUV for the electric age looks fantastic and will be an exceptional car to own. The latest Polestar 5 verification prototype is here, too. Developed in the UK, Goodwood is like home turf for our electric 4-door GT."
Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO
The Polestar 5 is planned for its official launch sometime in 2024 with up to 871 horsepower (650 kilowatts) and 664 pound feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque from a dual motor AWD powertrain. The targeted range is 600 kilometers
On the main Polestar stand, the Polestar 3, the updated Polestar 2 with rear-wheel drive, and the Polestar electric roadster concept are on display. The latter is expected to evolve into the Polestar 6 production model sometime in 2026.
While the updated 2024 Polestar 2 and the limited-production BST edition 230 are available to buy online today, the Polestar 3 can be ordered online and will soon appear in Polestar Spaces in all markets. Deliveries are expected to start in Q2 2024.
Source: Polestar