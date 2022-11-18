Listen to this article

After many years with Ford, Ken Block and Audi have quite a partnership going. The infamous slayer of tires recently launched his latest gymkhana video driving the bonkers Audi S1 Hoonitron EV, but he's more than just a driver and spokesperson in this motoring relationship.

That's spelled out in more detail in a new video from Audi, which prominently features Block talking about his new ride. He explains how his Hoonigan team and Audi worked together to create this one-off racing machine, starting from scratch and evolving the build to meet Block's decidedly non-traditional racing needs. For example, weight distribution required a slight bias to the front, resulting in a 52:48 balance. It also needed a short wheelbase, which presented problems for engineers trying to fit a beefy battery in the platform. There are actually four batteries, providing a combined 57.6 kWh of electricity.

Gallery: Audi S1 Hoonitron, Electrikhana Behind The Scenes

16 Photos

Obviously, the engineers got it right. The S1 Hoonitron lays down 671 horsepower (500 kW) and 472 pound-feet (640 Newton-meters) of torque, and that power can go to the front or rear motors as needed. The instant-on torque and lack of a gearbox give the S1 Hoonitron insane wheel speeds for seriously killing tires, clocking 125 mph as was demonstrated during Block's Electrikhana drive in Las Vegas.

Speaking of which, the video also offers a special behind-the-scenes look at filming the extravaganza. One doesn't simply close several major roads in Las Vegas, never mind spinning AWD donuts inside a casino. We get a better look at some of the filming locations, a look at the editing process, and there's plenty of love for the S1 Hoonitron in action.

"Technologically, this is by far the most advanced drift car I have ever driven," says Block in the video. Considering his previous vehicles included the all-wheel-drive Hoonicorn Mustang with 1,400 hp and the Ford Hoonitruck with a twin-turbocharged Ford GT racing engine, that says something about Audi's effort for the S1 Hoonitron.

