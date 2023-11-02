Vans might not be a popular type of vehicle in the US, but they don't go unnoticed by the aftermarket scene elsewhere in the world. The German tuner Irmscher is back with a new van based on the Opel Zafira, and it's limited to just 100 units, making it rarer than a Ferrari F40.

The van has a more sinister look and stance thanks to its detailed body kit and new chassis. The Irmscher is3 Black Phantom 2.0 is a reminder that vans don't have to be boring. The Opel wears a revised front fascia with a new integrated front spoiler lip.

Along the side, the van receives new side skirts and rear side skirt extensions, which draw the eye to the back of the vehicle. Irmscher adds a functional rear spoiler and a wider rear apron that better hides the back of the tires for a sportier look. The aftermarket specialist tested the body kit extensively, including stints in the wind tunnel.

Irmscher enhances the van's mean appearance with gold or black accents. The van in the photo above features gold on the new lip spoiler, grille, and lower bumper opening. The color also cuts down the side of the van underneath the greenhouse, while a bolder graphic celebrates the brand's heritage.

Sitting underneath the Opel are 20-inch "Hydra Star" wheels finished in black. The van rides lower than stock thanks to the chassis improvements, hugging the wheels, but the tuner didn't explain what it changed. As for power, the van remains stock under the hood and is available with a slate of diesel engines from the factory.

Irmscher will limit production of the Black Phantom 2.0 to just 100 units. It’s available directly from the company or one of its partners.

The tuner has enhanced various vehicles over the years, including a Tesla Model Y. Irmscher added a body kit to make the electric crossover look more aggressive, adding new front and rear bumpers, a rear diffuser, side skirts, and new wheels.