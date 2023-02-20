Listen to this article

Back in 2018, Honda unveiled its first kei car van – the N-Van, which is only 3,395 millimeters (133.7 inches) long, 1,475 mm (58.1 in) wide, and 1,950 mm (76.8 in) tall, with a wheelbase of 2,520 mm (99.2 in). It is sold in cargo and passenger versions in Japan and now, thanks to a Japanese tuning company, you can also upgrade it with more rugged looks inspired by one of the most legendary off-roaders in the world.

ESB Style debuted its version of the N-Van with a front fascia looking a lot like the new Land Rover Defender. The so-called Dafunder receives new bumpers, a new grille, and new headlights, which create a completely new front styling for the small van. The grille and especially the headlights mimic the Defender without being too big or too prominent and ruining the N-Van’s cute proportions. The Dafunder lettering on the hood rounds off the design tweaks at the front.

On the side, the small van doesn’t look a lot like the Defender, though that black D-column and the sharp edge between the roof and the rear hatch remind us of the three-row Defender 130. Also worth noting is that the vehicle has received a suspension lift kit for about an inch of added ground clearance. Further fueling the off-road aspiration of the van are the 14-inch steel wheels with all-terrain tires. Last but not least, there’s a new faux aluminum skid plate for the rear bumper and new taillights graphics.

This mini version of the Defender is powered by its standard 660 cc gasoline engine with a peak output of 63 horsepower (47 kilowatts) and 77 pound-feet (104 Newton-meters) when it is equipped with a turbocharger. You can have it with either front-wheel drive or AWD, while a CVT is the only available transmission regarding of the configuration. As a reminder, just recently, Honda introduced an electric version of the N-Van, which will go on sale in Japan in the spring of 2024.

If you live in Japan, you’ll probably want to know how much this new kit costs. The good news is that it isn’t too expensive – the front bumper costs ¥70,000 (around $519 with the current exchange rates), the rear bumper is another ¥30,000 ($222), and the suspension lift kit costs ¥38,000 ($282). If you also want those funky 14-inch wheels, they’ll set you back ¥56,000 ($415).