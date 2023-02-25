Listen to this article

Looking to buy the Tesla Model Y but thinks it looks rather bland? A European tuner might have something that will suit your taste with its latest take on an American electric vehicle.

The German tuning firm Irmscher has taken on the challenge of customizing the Tesla Model Y, which is something you don't see every day. With over 55 years of experience in the field, the Irmscher group of companies has a reputation for innovative and sensational projects, and this latest endeavor is no exception. The result? A stunning aftermarket makeover that sets the vehicle apart from the rest of normal Tesla EVs.

One of the most noticeable changes made to the vehicle is the front apron lip, which is deep-drawn and adds a unique touch to the front of the car. There is an added air intake and a newly designed radiator spider web grille that further highlights the car's unique appearance.

Moving to the side, the dynamically integrated side skirts run the length of the vehicle's lower side area, creating a revamped side view of the EV. The lines of the side skirts merge seamlessly into the rear skirt corners, while an expressive roof spoiler adds a dynamic touch to the tailgate.

The vehicle's rear section has also been significantly modified, with a redesigned rear diffuser and a fuller look that gives it a more individual appearance. The color scheme of the Tesla can be freely chosen by the owner as a part of the aftermarket modification, and there are bonding kits available to complement the customized Tesla Model Y.

The rims, known as "Heli Star," feature a modern twisted spoke design and come with a black diamond-polished finish, measuring 20 inches. Inside the vehicle, extensive modifications have been made, including stainless steel door sill trims, high-quality velour carpets, and an individual full leather interior from Irmscher Manufaktur.

Irmscher has converted over 500,000 vehicles in its modification workshops over the company's history. The new Tesla Model Y body kit and other customization options can be purchased as a factory conversion.