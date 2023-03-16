Listen to this article

West Coast Customs is known for its wild vehicle creations. Its latest is a tad subtler if you’re not a gamer. Sony asked WCC to build it a mobile gaming lounge with PlayStation 5 branding throughout. The outfit is known for building cars with bold designs, but the modified Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van that serves as the base looks quite subtle on the outside once finished.

It’s hard to notice, but the interior is a truly great space to hang out if you like video games. The interior features two comfortable-looking captain’s chairs, with the PS5’s white, black, and blue aesthetic tastefully used throughout the cabin. A large, illuminated PlayStation logo set against black is at the back of the Mercedes. The wall opposite the sliding door features the controller’s iconic buttons – circle, triangle, square, and cross – backlit for an added three-dimensional effect.

It’s the Sprinter’s interior where West Coast truly shined in designing the vehicle. Lighting cascades down through a button-branded fixture. The buttons are also creatively displayed on the white seat upholstery. There’s also mood lighting along the ceiling and a wooden floor.

West Coast Customs finished the Sprinter’s exterior in a two-tone wrap. A satin white one covers most of the van’s body, while a deep blue covers the roof. The aftermarket specialists also painted the silver trim in white and the grille and logo in black. That blue color is also used on the black-painted rims as an accent color around the flange. Gray, oversized controller buttons are plastered on the sides, with subtle black PS5 branding along the doors.

At the front of the Sprinter is the large TV screen framed by a silhouette of the console’s shape. It allows passengers to experience the latest PlayStation 5 video games, like Gran Turismo 7, if you’re into racing.

Sony’s PlayStation van isn’t as bold as West Coast’s others. However, the Sprinter exemplifies the outfit’s skill and craftsmanship, tastefully infusing the PS5 branding into several styling aspects. It seems like the only thing that’s missing is a mini fridge stocked with cold drinks.