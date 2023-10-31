The Nissan Z looks great, even better when wearing one of its more vivid paint options – Ikazuchi Yellow, Passion Red, Seiran Blue, and Rosewood Metallic, just to name a few. But next year Nissan may add an even more interesting hue to the palette: Orange.

Just in time for Halloween, a source with knowledge of Nissan's future plans hinted to us that the Z could get a new vibrant orange paint option in the US next year. This new hue doesn't have a name (yet), but look to the Fairlady Z that debuted at the Tokyo Auto Salon earlier this year for inspiration.

That specific Z had a Nissan Genuine Accessory package that featured a redesigned front grille, a carbon fiber rear spoiler, exclusive 19-inch wheels, and of course, introduced the aforementioned 432 Orange paint, which is a nod to the Z 432 (S30). The US car almost certainly won't get the redesigned bumper or carbon fiber accessories.

Orange has historically been a pretty popular color in the Nissan lineup. It's currently available on SUVs like the Kicks and Rogue, as well as the Sentra, and it was even available on the GT-R at one point. However, Nissan dropped it from the GT-R for 2024.

We actually got a glimpse of the Nissan Z wearing that new 432 Orange paint on a recent trip to the Heritage Museum in Japan (picture above). Although this was a JDM-spec vehicle with right-hand drive, it did have the same 19-inch gunmetal wheels and red-painted brake calipers as the current Performance trim, and it looked great.

For 2024, the Nissan Z starts at $43,305 in the US with the $1,095 destination fee included. The Performance trim asks $53,305 out of the box, and the new top-trim Nismo model costs $66,085. Opting for the Nismo model affords you 420 horsepower and an estimated 60 mph time of around 4.1 seconds.