Audi has started the development work on the next generation Q3. The BMW X1 rival was spied less than a month ago, surprisingly showing its production body and lights in the first spy photos. There’s still a long road until we see the crossover in its final production form, though we can already get an early glimpse at what it could look like thanks to new unofficial renderings by Kolesa.ru.

The digital drawings you see attached in the gallery below are based on the first spy shots and depict a vehicle that looks vastly different than the outgoing model. The overall profile and proportions seem to be largely unchanged, but the fully redesigned front fascia creates a more modern and sophisticated appearance. If the design language looks familiar to you, that’s because Audi appears to be giving the new Q3 styling touches first seen on the Q4 E-Tron.

Gallery: Next-gen Audi Q3 renderings

Just like the prototype spied in September, the Q3 rendered here has a charging port on the front fender on the driver's side. This isn’t a fully electric vehicle but rather a plug-in hybrid one that is expected to have a range of up to 62 miles on a single charge. Underneath the skin, the 2025 Q3 will most likely ride on the MQB Evo platform shared with the new Volkswagen Tiguan. As far as combustion engines are concerned, expect to see Euro 7 compatible mills. Actually, this is going to be the final Q3 generation with ICEs.

With almost 100,000 units sold in Europe last year and around 23,000 delivered in the United States, the Q3 is one of Audi’s most important models in terms of sales. The German automaker will focus on larger and more profitable cars and has already confirmed the A1 and Q2 will be discontinued after their respective generations get old. Basically, this means the next-generation Q3 will ultimately become the smallest and most affordable brand new Audi money can buy.

Expect to see the full and official debut of the next-gen Q3 at some point next year. It will be produced at Volkswagen Group’s Györ plant in Hungary alongside the upcoming Cupra Terramar.