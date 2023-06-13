It's been about three years since Buick launched the second-generation Envision in the United States, so the timing seems right to preview the facelifted version. If it already looks familiar, there's a perfectly good reason as the compact luxury crossover emerged in China a month ago. Revealing images of the Envision S as it's known locally were published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology as part of the homologation process.

It's not a carbon copy of the China-spec 2024 Envision S because Buick's US branch is previewing the fancy Avenir trim. It has larger wheels and a different front grille pattern, along with the mandatory orange side markers. The mid-cycle facelift brings some substantial changes to the design, which are claimed to take inspiration from the stunning Wildcat concept. The revised front fascia is in line with the latest Encore GX and the Envista.

The other image released by Buick allows us to have a look inside to highlight the hands-free capabilities of the small crossover. The 2024 Envision will be the brand's first model to offer Super Cruise, which will work on over 400,000 miles of roads in the US and Canada. Being the posh Avenir variant, the cabin has plenty of leather and nice stitching, along with memory seats and the upgraded steering wheel necessary for the self-driving system.

Although we can't see the dashboard in full, it's pretty clear that Buick has made some significant changes. Chances are the instrument cluster and infotainment are no longer separated as the two displays have merged into a single unit like on so many other cars launched in recent months. By the looks of it, the 2024 Envision has the same 19-inch screen as the Encore GX and Envista, with eight inches for the driver's display and the remaining 11 inches for the touchscreen.

Since this is only a preview, Buick says we should patiently wait until later this year for full details. The updated Envision is the third of five new models coming stateside through 2024. Ahead of its facelift, the crossover is enjoying its best half-year sales results and is on track to generate record deliveries in 2023.

Although Buick exclusively sells crossovers and SUVs in the US, the sedan is alive and well in China. The Verano and LaCrosse are still around in the People's Republic where the bigger of the two saloons switched to the next generation with a 30-inch infotainment and an Avenir trim. Not only that, but you can still get the Regal (the now-defunct Opel/Vauxhall Insignia in Europe), along with the Excelle as the entry-level sedan as well as the GL6 and GL8 minivans.