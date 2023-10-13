The Lexus IS is entering its tenth year on the US market in its current form and while it is looking significantly sharper compared to 2014, it carries over without major changes for the 2024 model year. There are some visual upgrades but more importantly, the sedan gets more expensive across the range.

The novelties aren’t huge but the base IS 300 is now available in F Sport Design grade, adding exterior enhancements such as 19-inch wheels and special badges. The IS 300 F Sport gets the same visual upgrades combined with heated and ventilated front seats, aluminum pedals, and F Sport heated steering wheel. There are no changes under the hood, though – the IS 300 continues to be sold with either a 2.0-liter turbo four-pot in RWD version or a 3.5-liter V6 in AWD form.

Gallery: 2024 Lexus IS

39 Photos

Go for the IS 350 and you’ll get a more powerful version of the V6 mill under the hood, delivering 311 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque versus 260 hp and 236 lb-ft in the IS 300. New for 2024, the more powerful model has a Blackout Package as an option to the IS 350 F Sport with matte black BBS 19-inch alloys, black exterior mirrors, dark chrome window trim, and a memory package for the driver’s seat, side mirrors, and sterling wheel.

The IS 500 continues to be the range-topper in the 2024 IS family. It has a 5.0-liter V8 under the hood with a peak output of 472 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque. The new model year brings standard black side mirrors, as well as the Incognito paint color as an option. The IS 500 F Sport Performance Premium is available with a Special Appearance Package that upgrades the look of the sedan with Blue Vector paint, 19-inch forged alloy wheels, and blue stitching inside the cabin. Lexus will build just 150 examples of the car for the US market.

In terms of price, every 2024 IS is more expensive than the corresponding model for 2023. The base model now starts at $41,235 with destination and handling fees included versus $40,585 last year. The IS 350 F Sport Design kicks off at $44,410, which makes it $750 more expensive than the 2023 model. Finally, the 2024 IS 500 F Sport Premium costs at least $64,520 compared to $62,770 in 2023. Full pricing details are available below.