Soon, the Lexus RC will turn 10. That doesn’t mean the model will be discontinued though, as the Japanese automaker has just announced details about the 2024 RC and its more potent sibling, the 2024 RC F. There are minimal changes for the new model year, accompanied by a minimal increase in the starting price. The first examples of both vehicles are expected at the brand’s dealers across the country later this year.

Starting with the 2024 RC, it gets a new Cloudburst Gray exterior color as an option, as well as new 19-inch Enkei wheels if you go for the F Sport model. The RC F in Track Edition form, in turn, will be sold with three new available exterior colors – Ultra White, Cloudburst Gray, and Caviar.

Gallery: 2024 Lexus RC and RC F

18 Photos

On the tech side, every 2024 RC and 2024 RC F model comes from the factory with the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5. This suite of safety and assist systems includes features such as pre-collision warning with pedestrian detection, left turn vehicle intersection support, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beam headlights, adaptive cruise control, road sign assist, and others.

In terms of engines, there are no changes under the hood. The base model is the RC 300 with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, delivering 241 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. That output reaches the rear wheels exclusively through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This setup is good enough for a 0-60 miles per hour sprint in 7.3 seconds.

Upgrade to the RC 300 AWD and you’ll get a more potent 3.5-liter V6 engine with 260 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. The same mill is also underhood the RC 350 where it generates 311 hp and 280 lb-ft of twist. The range-topping model for 2024 continues to be the RC F with its 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8, pushing out 472 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque. It is not only the most powerful member of the 2024 RC family but also the quickest one with a 0-60 mph acceleration in four seconds flat.

Prices for the new model year start at $45,920 for the base RC 300 model with destination and handling fees included. The most expensive new RC money can buy has an MSRP of $101,170, and 2024 is actually the final year for the RC F Track Edition. Below is the full pricing for the 2024 RC and 2024 RC F.