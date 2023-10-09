Later this month, Stellantis will present its new global van lineup. It plans to introduce "reimagined" commercial vehicles from several of the brands under its corporate umbrella.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, head of Stellantis' Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, and Xavier Peugeot, Senior VP of Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, will lead the October 23 presentation. The CEOs of Citroen, Fiat, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall will join them "for key product unveilings."

Gallery: Fiat Ducato facelift first spy photos

14 Photos

We have no idea what Stellantis will reveal. The event announcement includes depictions of the several models from Ram, Fiat, and Citroen, like the bite-sized Ami. Stellantis emphasized that its commercial vehicles unit is one of seven outlined in the automaker's Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan it introduced in March 2022.

One van that might show up at the event is the refreshed Fiat Ducato. Our spy photographers recently captured an updated version of the van out testing. The third generation launched in 2006 before arriving in the US for the 2014 model year wearing a Ram badge. The refreshed Fiat likely means the ProMaster could also receive another styling makeover after being updated for 2023.

The van had been spied wearing camouflage across the front end, hiding the styling changes coming to its face. The Ducato should get a new front bumper, a refreshed grille, and other front-end design tweaks. Stylishness isn't a requirement for commercial vehicles, but efficiency is, and the van could launch with a hybrid powertrain.

In the US, Stellantis offers the Ram ProMaster and the Ram ProMaster City for commercial vehicle customers. Sales for the two vans are up through the first nine months of 2023. Ram has sold 60,340 ProMaster vans and 12,333 ProMaster City vans, up 44 and 21 percent, respectively.

The pair compete against the popular Ford Transit and Transit Connect. The automaker outsold its Ram counterpart, with 98,052 Transits and 14,124 Transit Connects sold so far this year. The Blue Oval also sells its full-size E-Series commercial vehicles, which has racked up 30,503 sales through September 2023.

We'll get a complete rundown of Stellantis' "reimagined" commercial vehicles in just two weeks. The automaker will stream the event, and you can tune in on Monday, October 23, at 9 AM EDT (3 PM CEST).