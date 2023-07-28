Stellantis oversees 14 brands, but Fiat is outselling all of them through the first six months of the year. The Italian brand has sold 645,000 cars globally, a 10 percent increase compared to last year. The brand also makes inroads in places other than Europe, with more than 50 percent of its sales coming from outside the region.

Fiat is dominating in South America with 14.1 percent of the market share. Brazil is booming for the brand, gobbling up 22 percent of the sales pie in the country on robust Strada sales. In its home country of Italy, the Panda helped Fiat nab 12.8 percent of all sales through the first half of 2023. Turkey is another region with strong sales for the company, with the brand having 18.2 percent of the market thanks to the success of the Tipo.

Gallery: New Fiat 500e

30 Photos

In Europe, Fiat is seeing solid sales for the electric 500. It's Stellantis' best-selling battery-electric vehicle on the continent, leading in sales for the small-car segment. The new 500 is among the top five best-selling cars in Italy, Germany, France, and Spain.

While the Fiat brand has languished in the US over the last few years, the company is bringing the 500e to America. The US-spec version won't debut until the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, so it could differ from its European counterpart. It features a 117-horsepower, front-mounted electric motor making 162 pound-feet of torque and offering up to 199 miles of range based on the WTLP. That number will likely go down with the US EPA's testing procedures.

Fiat's strong sales report arrived just after it experienced a busy few days in early July. That's when the company revealed the 2024 Fiat 600 and the 2023 Topolino. We also know the automaker is preparing the next-generation Panda, but it won't launch until July 11, 2024, which isn't an arbitrary date. The company will celebrate its 125th anniversary next year, and what a way to celebrate.

Fiat CEO Olivier François said that the company's product plan over the next three years "will get Fiat back to where it belongs: a leader, a benchmark, a lovebrand." We hope that means we'll see more Fiat models in the US. Bringing the 500e to America feels like the start of a revival. However, we doubt we'll see the Fiat Topolino on our roads anytime soon.