Stellantis announced an ambitious plan today called Dare Forward 2030 that, as the name suggests, sees extensive electrification in its lineup by the end of the decade. It also involves meeting all kinds of financial goals and a promise of exceptional customer satisfaction, but electricity and carbon neutrality are decidedly the heart of this initiative.

On that front, Stellantis says 100 percent of vehicle sales in Europe will be battery-electric by 2030. In the United States, the target is 50 percent. To get there, Stellantis has plans for over 75 battery-electric vehicles (BEV) with global annual BEV sales of five million units before this decade is out. Pushing even further into the future, the company sets a goal of being carbon net zero by 2038 with a 50-percent benchmark established for 2030.

"Dare Forward 2030 inspires us to become so much more than we've ever been," said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. "We are expanding our vision, breaking the limits, and embracing a new mindset, one that seeks to transform all facets of mobility for the betterment of our families, communities, and the societies in which we operate."

The announcement included some teasers of vehicles to come, notably with two brands notorious for not being very carbon friendly. The first all-electric Jeep was previewed front-to-back, featuring styling and proportions similar to the current Compass. As such, it will be a small crossover slated to enter production in late 2022, with an on-sale date sometime in 2023. Teaser images of the forthcoming electric Ram 1500 pickup truck weren't quite as detailed, offering an overall impression of the exterior design. It is scheduled to go on sale in 2024.

Considering the plethora of automotive brands beneath the Stellantis umbrella, Dare Forward 2030 sounds like a terrifically ambitious plan. However, it's worth noting the specific language in the press release calls for "100 percent of passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50 percent passenger cars and light-duty trucks in the United States." That language excludes commercial vehicles in both regions, and in the United States, that would exclude larger medium-duty and heavy-duty pickup trucks such as the Ram 3500.