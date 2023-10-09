The Isuzu D-Max is a mid-size truck that competes against the Toyota Hilux, Nissan Navara, and similar pickups in places like Asia, Europe, Africa, South America, and Oceania. An updated version just premiered in Thailand, including a range-topping V-Cross 4x4 model, ahead of sales beginning October 12.

The updated D-Maz features a power bulge in the hood and a revised grille with a higher position. The lower fascia now has air curtains in the corners. The daytime running lights are on the upper portion of the headlamps. The rear end features new taillights that feature three-level L-shaped styling. The spoiler on the upper part of the tailgate is larger.

The revised cabin gains two physical knobs for tuning and volume for controlling the 9.0-inch infotainment system. The instrument panel screen grows to 7.0 inches. The trim around the gauge cluster and door panels have what Isuzu calls a "miura fold pattern." The first- and second-row seats get access to a USB-C port.

The D-Max also has improved safety tech. A new stereo camera can detect pedestrians or hazards on the road and automatically brake for these hazards. A heated housing prevents the lens from fogging up in cold temperatures. Adaptive cruise control is available for trucks with a manual gearbox.

The existing version of the D-Max dates back to 2019. At the time, it was the first new version of the truck in eight years.

The range-topping D-Max V-Cross version has a turbodiesel 3.0-liter inline-six engine that makes 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque. Buyers can select a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. The truck gains a new rough terrain mode that tweaks the braking ability and engine controls when driving off-road.

Lesser trims are available with a turbodiesel 1.9-liter four-cylinder making 148 hp (110 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm). It also offers a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

In Thailand, the two-door D-Max is the entry-level model with a starting price the equivalent of $17,560 (650,000 Thai baht). The two-door range-topping V-Cross trim is the equivalent of $24,777 (917,000 Thai baht). The most expensive trim is the four-door V-Cross with an automatic gearbox for $33,967 (1.257 million Thai baht).

Isuzu sold around 340,000 examples of the D-Max worldwide in 2022. It was particularly popular in Thailand, where the truck moved 180,000 units last year.