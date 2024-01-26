Once hailed as one of the largest and most pivotal automotive events on the global stage, the Geneva Motor Show is set to open its doors this year in a muted fashion, a mere shadow of its former grandeur. The event, which historically attracted a multitude of automotive enthusiasts and industry leaders, has dwindled in prominence, with just eight automotive brands slated to participate in 2024.

This year's show, scheduled between February 26 and March 3, will host only two major automotive brands from Europe and not a single of Japan’s big automakers. Renault and Dacia are the largest manufacturers from the Old Continent that will be represented among the participating brands. The other brands will be BYD, Isuzu, Lucid, MG Motor, Microlino, and Pininfarina. Below is the full list of exhibitors at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show:

1. Automobile Club de Suisse (ACS) / Auto Gewerbe Verband Schweiz – Union Professionnelle Suisse de l’Automobile (AGVS/UPSA) / Avenergy / Routesuisse

2. Assura

3. Auto-i-DAT

4. Beeway

5. BYD

6. Caresoft Global Limited

7. Classics Legends Motor

8. DAB Motors

9. Dacia

10. ErreErre Fuoriserie

11. Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA)

12. Formula 1 Merchandising

13. GP Motorsport

14. Isuzu

15. Kimera

16. Lazareth

17. Legends Magazine

18. Lucid

19. Martin Engler

20. MG Motor

21. Microlino

22. Pininfarina

23. Race World

24. Renault

25. Shenzer

26. Silence

27. Swiss Racing Lab

28. Touring Club Suisse (TCS)

29. Totem Automobili

The dwindling number of participants reflects a broader trend where major automakers are choosing alternative platforms, digital unveilings, or regional events to showcase their latest offerings. Industry insiders attribute this decline to the rising costs associated with participating in such events, coupled with the increasing influence of digital communication channels.

The subdued atmosphere at this year's Geneva Motor Show raises concerns about the future of such events, at least in Europe, as the industry undergoes a profound transformation towards electric and autonomous vehicles. While the show retains its historical charm and the allure of the Swiss backdrop, it struggles to recapture the spotlight it once commanded in the automotive world.

It’s also worth noting that the GIMS now has a second annual event and it is held in Qatar. The inaugural event was held between 5 and 14 October last year in Doha and featured a broader lineup of more than 30 automakers.