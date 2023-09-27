We are a little more than a year away from the start of production for the next-generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. You might be confused by the fact that the current model was launched in 2020 but the company’s strategy doesn’t include a mid-cycle refresh for the small sedan. Instead, a next-gen model is currently under development and is known internally as the F74. Following the first two prototypes caught by our spies, we can now share renderings previewing the final design of the brand’s smallest sedan.

The two digital drawings attached in the gallery below come courtesy of our pals at Kolesa.ru and depict a significantly redesigned four-door BMW. It doesn’t look that much different in terms of its overall side profile or proportions, but the front fascia is sharper thanks to what appear to be 5 Series-inspired headlights. Thankfully, there’s no sign of giant kidney grilles and the automaker has already said it will put the oversized design feature on its large and performance-oriented models.

Gallery: 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe renderings

2 Photos

Judging by the four exhaust pipes at the back, the depicted model here could be the range-topping M235 xDrive, which was photographed in a prototype form in early August this year. The next-gen 2 Series Gran Coupe will continue to be underpinned by a front-wheel-drive platform with an available AWD on certain trim levels in combination with certain engines.

The small sedan could be one of the Bavarian brand’s last combustion-powered new cars as the company continues its strategy toward full electrification. The 2 Series GC that is still available at the marque’s dealers has diesel powertrain options in certain European markets and the anathematized compression ignition technology could also be given one last chance with the new generation.

According to a recent report by BMW Blog, the base model for the US will ride on 18-inch wheels as standard, while 19-inch rims will be optionally available. The illuminated grille feature seen on other larger and more expensive BMW models will reportedly be part of the sedan’s optional equipment. In terms of power, the range-topping M235 xDrive model is expected to have around 300 horsepower courtesy of the B48 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine. Production is scheduled to kick off in November 2024.