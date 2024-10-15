The second-generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe debuts for 2025.

A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder continues to power the model, but the powertrain makes more horsepower.

The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will go on sale next March in the US starting at $40,775.

The second-generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has arrived for 2025. The GC originally debuted as the four-door alternative to the standard 2 Series, riding on BMW’s front-wheel-drive platform. The updated sedan debuting today has a refreshed exterior design, a revamped cabin with the latest tech, and revised powertrains that make more horsepower.

A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder continues to power the 2025 2 Series Gran Coupe, which has revised combustion geometry, a dual injection system, and more. It produces 241 horsepower in the 228 sDrive and xDrive variants and 312 hp in the M235 xDrive, while both versions deliver the same 295 pound-feet of torque.

BMW

BMW also swaps out the eight-speed automatic transmission for a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It gains an M Sport Boost function when equipped with the M Sport Package that primes the car’s settings for maximum acceleration, which the driver activates by pulling the left-hand paddle shifter for one second.

The 228 xDrive can hit 60 miles per hour in 5.8 seconds, 0.2 seconds quicker than before. The M235 needs 4.7 seconds to complete the same sprint, 0.1 seconds slower than the 2024 model. While the M235 makes more horsepower than before, its torque output is down from 332 lb-ft for 2024.

The 2025 2 Series Gran Coupe is larger than the sedan it replaces, growing 0.7 inches longer and 1.0 inches taller. The width and wheelbase stay the same. M Sport styling is standard across the range, with large intakes below the kidney grille.

BMW BMW

An embossed number 2 highlights the Hofmeister kink, while squinty LED taillights frame the rear. Eighteen-inch alloy wheels are standard, with optional 18- and 19-inch designs available that BMW will wrap in all-season, summer, or performance rubber.

BMW’s M Adaptive Suspension is standard, but customers can get a traditional suspension setup at no extra cost. BMW tweaked the car’s suspension, increasing the caster offset by 20 percent to improve handling and comfort.

Inside, the Gran Coupe receives BMW’s Curved Display that runs BMW OS 9. It also features a new gear selector, a wireless charger, and a standard 12-speaker Harmon/Kardon sound system. Leather-free perforated Veganza, as are the newly designed heated sport seats, is standard. Massaging front seats are available for the first time.

Model 2025 Price 2024 Price 228 sDrive Gran Coupe $40,775 $39,395 228 xDrive Gran Coupe $42,775 $41,395 M235 xDrive Gran Coupe $50,675 $49,295

BMW will begin building the second-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe later this year at its Leipzig, Germany, factory. It’ll go on sale in the US next March, with the 228 xDrive and M235 xDrive arriving in showrooms first. The 228 sDrive will follow sometime in the middle of next year.

All three trims are $1,380 more expensive than last year, with the entry-level model starting at $40,775 (the price includes the $1,175 destination charge, up from $995 for 2024). BMW prices the range-topping M235 xDrive to start at $50,675.