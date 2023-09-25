Now that autumn has officially arrived in the northern hemisphere, Goodyear is apparently looking a bit further down the road to winter. The tire brand announced a new addition to its Wrangler lineup, an upgraded take on the DuraTrac series called DuraTrac RT.

Aimed at light trucks and SUVs, the DuraTrac RT is billed as being an all-season, all-terrain tire that balances durability and grip off the pavement with on-road usability. Notable for folks who live in snowy regions, Goodyear makes it a point to mention snow grip for this new tire. To that end, it receives a familiar Mud and Snow (M+S) rating as well as a 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake certification (3PMSF). Our friends at Tire Reviews offer an in-depth explanation of this rating, but the takeaway is that it meets minimum US and European requirements for severe snow use.

Compared to the standard DuraTrac, the tread pattern on the RT isn't quite as chunky and blocky as often seen for aggressive off-road use. Goodyear states it's still durable off the beaten path, featuring Kevlar protection and a three-ply sidewall to help resist punctures or tears. It comes with a 50,000-mile treadwear warranty and is available in 42 different sizes. A Goodyear spokesperson explained to Motor1.com that the DuraTrac RT is offered for rim sizes from 16 to 20 inches, with the exception of 19-inch wheels. No explanation was given for the curious omission.

"From summer off-roading to snowy on-road drives, the new Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac RT provides drivers with the power and versatility to take them where they want to go," said Michiel Kramer, director of product marketing at Goodyear. "Engineered with a proven tread pattern featuring more biting edges for enhanced grip, this versatile tire can help drivers take on any road or trail in any weather condition – rain, snow, or shine."

This is the second new tire design Goodyear has revealed recently. The aggressive Wrangler Boulder MT was announced on September 21, featuring an off-road-focused tread designed for extreme use. It slots into Goodyear's lineup as the company's halo tire for trucks and SUVs.