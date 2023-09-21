Goodyear's family of Wrangler all-terrain tires has a new addition, and if the appearance is any indication, it's not taking any prisoners. This is the new Wrangler Boulder MT, featuring an aggressive tread pattern and three-ply Duraply Technology to help protect the sidewalls whether traversing rocky terrain or muddy trails.

What is Duraply Technology? Goodyear doesn't offer details other than to say it adds protection to both the sidewalls and the tread. Speaking of which, the tread utilizes large blocks with wide, deep grooves to help in conditions such as mud and sand. This also helps prevent stones from getting wedged into the tread pattern.

Goodyear says its new mud terrain tire is aimed at off-road adventurers looking to tackle extreme terrain, and it certainly looks the part.

"Bold off-road adventures require a tire that's tough enough to withstand rugged terrain, without sacrificing handling or performance," said Michiel Kramer, director of product marketing at Goodyear. "We engineered the Goodyear Wrangler Boulder MT to deliver the long-lasting performance and versatility that off-road enthusiasts need, enabling them to handle whatever adventures come their way."

Motor1.com contacted Goodyear to see exactly where the Boulder MT fits into the Wrangler lineup. It certainly looks more aggressive than the Wrangler DuraTrac and Territory MT, so we could have a new range-topper for off-roading with Goodyear. We also asked about specific sizes – the Boulder MT announcement mentions 17 sizes ranging from 31 to 37 inches for the outside diameter, but the inner diameter for wheel fitment isn't mentioned. We will be sure to jump in with an update when we hear back from Goodyear.

Similarly, there's no mention of whether the Boulder MT will be offered specifically for certain vehicles as OEM equipment. Goodyear mentions "popular" fitments for the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, Chevrolet Silverado, and Toyota Tacoma. Of course, there was the awkward moment back in 2020 when Ford asked Goodyear to remove Wrangler branding from the Bronco's factory tires because, well, it's a Jeep thing. Considering how aggressive these new tires look, we suspect Bronco owners wouldn't mind some visible Wrangler lettering while trucking through the back of beyond.