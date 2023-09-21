The Environmental Protection Agency has published the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo fuel economy ratings, which the automaker hasn't released yet. The hotter version of the sports coupe gets 17 miles per gallon city, 24 mpg highway, and 19 mpg combined.

The table below compares these figures to the other 2024 Nissan Z Models:

Model City Fuel Economy Highway Fuel Economy Combined Fuel Economy 2024 Nissan Z With Nine-Speed Automatic 19 MPG 28 MPG 22 MPG 2024 Nissan Z With Six-Speed Manual 18 MPG 24 MPG 20 MPG 2024 Nissan Z Nismo With Nine-Speed Automatic 17 MPG 24 MPG 19 MPG

Here's how the 2024 Nismo Z's fuel economy compares to two of its major competitors:

Model City Fuel Economy Highway Fuel Economy Combined Fuel Economy 2024 Nissan Z Nismo With 9-Speed Automatic 17 MPG 24 MPG 19 MPG

2024 Toyota GR Supra 4-Cylinder, 8-Speed Automatic 25 MPG 31 MPG 27 MPG 2024 Toyota GR Supra Inline-6, 8-Speed Automatic 23 MPG 31 MPG 26 MPG 2024 Toyota GR Supra Inline-6, 6-Speed Manual 19 MPG 27 MPG 21 MPG 2023 BMW M2, 6-Speed Manual 16 MPG 24 MPG 19 MPG 2023 BMW M2, 8-Speed Manual 16 MPG 23 MPG 19 MPG

The Z Nismo uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, but this application makes 420 horsepower and 384 pound-feet. This is 20 hp and 34 lb-ft more than the standard version. The hotter model only offers a nine-speed automatic with different tuning than the regular variant.

Gallery: 2024 Nissan Z Nismo

42 Photos

The suspension receives revised parts for the sway bars, dampers, and springs. The chassis is stiffer, thanks in part to additional underfloor bracing. The brakes measure 15 inches in front and 13.8 inches at the back.

A new front fascia features a large splitter and canards along the sides. There's a three-piece spoiler on the rear. The Z Nismo also gets a set of Rays 19-inch wheels with Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600 tires.

The cabin has Recaro seats and red trim. The screen gets Nismo-specific animations. Plus, there is a new Sport+ driving mode that makes changes like altering the shift programming.

Nissan isn't yet publishing the price of the 2024 Z Nismo. The standard 2023 Z starts at $42,085 with either transmission. There's a mid-range Performance trim for $52,085, and the range-topping Proto Spec for $56,380. With its additional performance, we'd expect the Nismo version to cost even more.

