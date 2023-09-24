Ineos Automotive began production of the Grenadier four-wheel drive vehicles for the North American market last week. Production is based at its facility in Hambach, France, and the first US-spec Grenadier, a Belstaff Fieldmaster edition in Scottish White, rolled off the line on Thursday.

The UK-based company, which specializes in rugged, utilitarian SUVs, already has 7,000 orders for the US market. It expects to begin deliveries to the US in November, with Canada following in January. Once established, North America figures to be the largest market for Ineos Automotive.

The Ineos Grenadier features a full box-section ladder frame chassis with heavy-duty solid beam axles and is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine. It's designed for practicality and versatility, encompassing a range of features like a 70:30 split rear door and integrated roof bars. The interior is a blend of the latest technology, comfort, and a layout that prioritizes functionality.

To support the production of the Grenadier, Ineos Automotive acquired the Hambach facility from Mercedes-Benz in January 2021, investing over $53.4 million (50 million euros) into it. The production line boasts advanced features, including a new semi-automated paintshop, a fully-automated bodyshop, and an enhanced quality center.

Lynn Calder, CEO of Ineos Automotive, expressed enthusiasm about the production milestone and highlighted the strategic significance of the Hambach plant. "The start of production for North American vehicles is a significant moment for Ineos Automotive, and for Hambach plant in particular," Calder said. "We have been ramping up the production rate over the last six months to ensure we can deliver to customers as quickly as possible while maintaining the world-class quality standards we set for ourselves."

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Ineos Automotive’s North American team is gearing up to announce its first set of appointed dealers. Greg Clark, Executive Vice President of the Americas for Ineos Automotive, expressed excitement about the impending announcement and the journey of bringing the Grenadier to customers. This expansion will significantly bolster the automaker's global footprint, which already includes more than 20 markets.

In addition to the Grenadier, Ineos plans to launch three new models by the end of the decade, including two all-electric vehicles. It had also planned a hydrogen-powered version of the Grenadier but pushed back the launch due to a lack of infrastructure.