The Ineos Grenadier will begin arriving in the United States and Canada in the first quarter of 2024, and prices will start at $71,500 in the US (the destination fee's cost is not yet available). The Trialmaster and Fieldmaster editions will both cost $79,190. The company will start taking pre-orders and launch the online configurator on May 31.

In the United States, the Grenadier comes exclusively with the BMW-built B58 turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that makes 281 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. The only gearbox choice is an eight-speed automatic with a two-speed transfer case. The drivetrain consists of permanent four-wheel drive, and the SUV rides on a box-section, ladder-frame chassis.

Standard features include front parking assist, heated exterior mirrors, heated windshield washer jets, and puddle lights.

The Trialmaster Edition is for folks who plan on doing serious off-roading. It comes standard with a raised air intake, 400-watt power take-off, an auxiliary battery, and a high-load auxiliary switch panel with electrical preparation.

The Fieldmaster Edition is for lighter off-roading. It gets a set of 18-inch wheels with locking lug nuts, safari windows, black leather seats, heated front chairs, carpet floor mats, and an updated stereo.

The Rough Pack adds front and rear differential locks and BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. It costs $2,850 for the base model and the Fieldmaster Edition. This equipment is standard on the Trialmaster Edition.

Buyers can select from 10 exterior colors. Scottish White is the only no-cost choice. Magic Mushroom, Eldoret Blue, Britannia Blue, Sela Green, and Inky Black are $580. Sterling Silver, Shale Blue, Queen's Red, and Donny Grey are $795. A contrasting roof in Scottish White and Inky Black is $1,280.

Inside, Black or two-tone Grey and Black leather are $2,000. Heated front seats are $535. The Grenadier comes standard with heavy-duty utility flooring with drain valves. Adding carpet is $285, and floor mats are an additional $250. Customers can get an altimeter and compass for $315, and a stereo upgrade is $700.

The Grenadier will come with a five-year, 60,000-mile comprehensive warranty. There will also be a three-year paint warranty, a three-year warranty for accessories, and a 12-year anti-perforation warranty for the chassis and body.

Ineos wants to support buyers' ability to work on their Grenadier. The company will offer 3D interactive manuals online, and owners will be able to contact a technical team at the brand's headquarters. "The vehicle has been deliberately designed and engineered to be easy to work on inside and out," the automaker says in its pricing announcement.