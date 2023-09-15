A brand new Ford Bronco currently costs between $96,200 and $165,000 (700,000 – 1,200,000 Chinese Yuans) in China, which is more than double the price of the off-roader in the United States. The Blue Oval finally has a solution for this problem and it comes in the form of a locally produced Bronco for the People’s Republic. The first photos of this vehicle are here and they show minimal changes compared to the Bronco for the US market.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) published the first images of the Bronco that is going to be produced in China, and they reveal the model will receive a small Ford lettering on the front grille, just above the Bronco lettering. The numbers released by MIIT show the vehicle will be 189-190 inches long, 81.5 inches wide, and 78.3 inches high, with a wheelbase of 116.1 inches. A quick comparison with the US model shows the Chinese Bronco is slightly wider and taller, though that might be due to the different wheels and wheel arches.

According to a report from Car News China, there’s a 2.3-liter engine under the hood of the Bronco for China. In this specification, the mill that is built by the Changan Ford joint venture is good for 271 horsepower and 336 pound-feet of torque, which makes it slightly less powerful than the US model with its 300 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. The four-cylinder turbo engine will reportedly be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission as opposed to the US Bronco’s 10-speed automatic. No major changes are planned for the interior.

Production of the Bronco in China is expected to kick off in early 2024. Reports from local media suggest it will go on sale in the country with a starting price of around $41,200 (300,000 Chinese Yuan), which will make it more than twice as cheap as before. The photos unveiled by the MIIT show two different four-door Broncos, which could be a hint that the two-door version of the off-roader won’t be sold in China. Different trim levels and equipment packages will be available, though there’s not enough information regarding the range at this point.