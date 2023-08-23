Ford dropped the base Bronco and increased prices on most of the remaining trim levels for 2024. That means after 2023, there will no longer be a model available for less than $40,000. Additionally, Ford has already switched its online configurator over to the new model year. So the best opportunity to find a new 2023 base model is through existing dealer inventory.

The Big Bend is now the price leader of the Ford Bronco family and the only trim level that doesn't see a price hike. It starts at $41,025, including a $1,895 destination fee. Options include a 10-speed automatic transmission and the 222A Mid Package with popular features like remote start, dual-zone climate control, heated seats, and Ford's Co-Pilot360 driver assist. The Sasquatch package is available for an extra $8,660, as are a multitude of roof choices and appearance options.

Stepping up to the Black Diamond model now costs $44,525. It also includes a choice of a seven-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission and the same options as the Big Bend while adding additional off-road equipment like heavy-duty bash plates and rock rails.

Trim Level 2023 2024 Big Bend $41,025 $41,025 Black Diamond $43,395 $44,525 Heritage Edition $44,305 $49,750 Outer Banks $48,245 $49,835 Badlands $50,040 $51,290 Everglades $56,540 $57,415 Wildtrak $60,670 $61,920 Heritage Limited Edition $69,445 $71,580 Raptor $88,475 $91,730

Returning this year is the Bronco Heritage Edition, which starts at $49,750. It adds classic styling cues taken from the original Ford Bronco, including a white hardtop, white grille, and unique body graphics. The Sasquatch package is standard on the Heritage model, as are other features which were options on the Big Bend and Black Diamond trim levels.

Both the Outer Banks and Badlands models add luxury features like leather seats and a 12-inch touchscreen with Sync 4 and enhanced voice recognition. The Badlands adds more off-road capability with features like a front stabilizer disconnect, electronic locking axels, and advanced on-demand four-wheel drive.

For the truly adventurous, the trail-ready Everglades model includes a factory-installed WARN winch, snorkel, and 35-inch mud-terrain tires. Both the Wildtrak and Heritage Limited Edition add a 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine with up to 330 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque.

The Raptor is still the ultimate Bronco with 418 horsepower on tap from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. Starting at $91,730, it's a serious off-road brute. For those who want to explore its full capabilities, Ford Performance teamed with Vaughn Gittin Jr. to teach owners how to drive it offroad.

Except for the price increases and the discontinued base model, the Bronco receives very few changes for 2024. All models are now equipped with a 12.0-inch infotainment screen. The Badlands now comes standard with a powder-coated heavy-duty front bumper while the Bronco Raptor gets a new Code Orange package that adds vivid accents and body-colored fenders.