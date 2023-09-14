Ember Recreational Vehicles has two new floor plans for its Touring Edition camper trailer for 2024. The 29RS and 29MRS can sleep up to four people and offer plenty of seating.

Both place the living area at the back, with the living room, dining area, and kitchen between the slide-out portions. The bedroom is located at the front of the camper, with the bathrooms separating the two areas.

Gallery: Ember Touring Edition Camper Trailers

8 Photos

The 29RS model features a rear sofa with two slide-out sections for more floor space. The trailer has theater seating across from the entertainment cabinet, a free-standing table with chairs, the EmberLink Smart RV control system, and dimmable interior and exterior LED lighting.

The kitchen features a three-burner cooktop, a 21-inch oven, a stainless-steel sink on the island, and seamless countertops. In the bathroom, the camper comes with a porcelain foot-flush toilet, a skylight with a 12-volt fan, and a shower. The bathroom also has a wardrobe that can accommodate a washer and dryer.

The 29MRS comes with a similar floor plan but with a different bedroom. This model features a Murphy bed in the Ember-FlexSuite. The bed can transform into a pair of chairs, turning the bedroom into a roomy office space during the day and increasing the camper’s capability.

The 29MRS features the same trifold hideaway rear sofa, theater seating, kitchen, and bathroom. It’s also a bit more expensive, starting at $69,442 compared to the $68,097 29RS offering.

Exterior features include prep for Starlink, an outdoor shower hookup, side and rooftop solar panels, a 55-gallon fresh water tank, 16-inch Goodyear Endurance tires, an electric awning with dimmable LEDs, and custom rims. Available options include a soft-start air conditioner, wireless rear and side cameras, an off-grid solar package, a 270-amp-hour lithium-ion battery, and more.

The trailer measures 35 feet, 10 inches long, and 11 feet, 8 inches tall with the air conditioner. It’s eight feet wide and features Dexter Torsion tandem axles with self-adjusting electric brakes. It has a one-piece PVC roof, an Evermore composite floor, aluminum frame construction, composite walls, and a gel-coated fiberglass exterior.