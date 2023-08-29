Amid a sea of new six-figure camper vans and motorhomes, Winnebago is taking a stab at the lower-priced travel trailer segment. This is the new Access, available in a variety of lengths and layouts and it all starts at $29,600 for a rig that sleeps eight people. It will be the least expensive trailer in Winnie's lineup by a wide margin when it goes on sale in November 2023.

What do you get for that price? Winnebago says standard features include electric tongue and stabilization jacks, water tank pad heaters, a two-inch accessory receiver hitch, built-in WiFi, an enclosed underside that's also heated to help keep pipes and wires warm and protected, and a "first of its kind" aero-shaped front. Depending on the layout, a queen-size bed is located either at the front or rear, supplemented by a sofa and a dinette area that converts to a bed.

Full details regarding options and upgrades aren't yet available, but Winnebago's website highlights four floorplans. Two of them, the 25ML and 30BH, feature large slideouts on the left side. This allows room for theater seating, and the 28FK model also has room for theater seating with a smaller slideout on the side. The fourth model is the 26BH, which foregoes the slideouts in favor of an exterior kitchen with a pull-out griddle, drawers, and a refrigerator. The 26BH and 30BH include bunk beds; all layouts include a full bathroom, a large dinette, and a kitchen with a three-burner stove.

While a full list of options isn't available yet, Winnebago highlights a few upgrades for the Access line. Porcelain toilets are on the list, along with LED lights for the interior and exterior. For natural light, rectangular skylights are offered. Thicker sidewalls are an upgrade that can increase the trailer's strength. Considering the tiny Winnebago Hike 100 overlanding trailer starts at $46,135, the Access at over $15,000 less could bring new buyers into Winnebago showrooms.

"Many people may not realize that Winnebago Industries started as a towable company in 1958," said Joel Eberlein, vice president of Winnebago towables. "We are thrilled to expand our legendary portfolio of Winnebago brand travel trailers into the conventional-class segment, which will give more people the opportunity to experience the joy of outdoor travel."

Full pricing will be announced closer to the Access' on-sale date in November. But interested folks can see the new Access up close in September at the Hershey RV Show in Hershey, Pennsylvania.