The tuner ABT Sportsline introduced the RS6 and RS7 Legacy Edition models with up to 986 horsepower (1,000 metric hp) and 848 pound-feet (1,150 Newton-meters) of torque on tap. The package costs the equivalent of $218,999 (205,000 euros), which includes installation, but customers need to supply the vehicle for the modifications.

The cars need to run on 102-octane fuel to make the full power. On 98-octane gas, the output falls to 927 hp (940 metric hp) and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm).

ABT overhauls the engine to achieve the power upgrade. The company adds forged pistons, reinforced connecting rods, and upgraded piston pins. There's a carbon-fiber intake with revised turbos featuring enlarged air intakes. Additional oil coolers and tweaked intercoolers are also part of the package.

An indirect water/ethanol-injection (IWI) system is among the significant upgrades. An electronic control unit operates the tech. "This allows more charge air or oxygen to be supplied for the combustion of the fuel, resulting in permanently higher performance," said Thomas Biermaier, Managing Director of ABT Sportsline.

The tuner fits a 3.963-gallon (15-liter) tank for holding the water and ethanol in the rear cargo area. The filler for it is next to the gas cap. ABT estimates drivers can go 1,864 miles (3,000 kilometers) between refills. The myABT app shows the fullness of the tank. Owners need to order more IWI fluid from ABT.

Activating the IWI system requires placing the RS6 or RS7 in the RS drive mode and holding down that button for one second. The additional power then becomes available.

For the 2024 model year, Audi introduced the RS6 Avant Performance and RS7 Performance to the United States. Both of them come with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that produces 621 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. They can get to 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds. The standard top speed is 155 mph, and the limited-run Bronze Edition can hit 174 mph. Compared to the previous iterations, the Performance models feature larger turbos, less sound deadening, a lighter mechanical self-locking center differential, and upgraded transmission control software. Prices start at $126,895 for the wagon and $128,895 for the sedan.

