The Audi RS6 Avant Performance and RS7 Performance premiered in Europe in November 2022. They are no longer forbidden fruit for customers in the United States because the pair are coming for the 2024 model year. Look for them in dealers this fall.

Audi even outlines pricing for the high-performance models in the US:

Model Price (w/$1,095 Destination Fee) 2024 RS6 Avant Performance $126,895 2024 RS7 Performance $128,895

The RS6 Avant Performance and RS7 Performance use a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that produces 621 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque – similar to Europe. For comparison, the previous tune for these models produces 591 hp and 590 lb-ft.

Audi reports the increased output lets both of them reach 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds, which is two-tenths of a second quicker than the previous iteration. The top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph on base models, while the limited-run Bronze Edition boosts that velocity to 174 mph.

Audi modifies the existing models to achieve the increased performance. For example, the turbos are larger. Less sound deadening brings more of the powerplant's noise into the cabin. The mechanical self-locking center differentials is lighter and more compact. Updated suspension control software results in quicker shifts. The company also reports there's less understeer at the handling limits. An RS Sport exhaust with a more aggressive sound is an optional upgrade.

You can identify the RS6 Avant Performance and RS7 Performance on the outside from the matte gray finish on the front spoiler, mirror caps, side sill trim, window trim, rear diffuser, and roof rails for the RS6 Avant. LED lamps put RS Performance on the ground. Grenadier Red Metallic and Ascari Blue Metallic are the two new colors available.

Both come standard with cast-aluminum, 21-inch V-spoke wheels. Three 22-inch forged options are available: a Y-spoke in a titanium matte finish, Y-spoke in bi-color black, and Y-spoke in matte black. The 22-inch offerings come with Continental Sport Contact 7 summer performance tires, and this combo helps the models stop just over 6.5 feet shorter from 62 mph than usual.

Inside, there's now a blinking shift indicator when the driver puts the transmission into manual mode. The launch control gains visual signals for when it's the ideal moment to accelerate. The Virtual Cockpit Plus features black and white displays. The flat-bottom steering has Alcantara around it. Plus, the shift lever, armrests, and center console have Dinamica microfiber upholstery. The standard sport seats have Valcona leather with honeycomb contrast stitching. The RS Design Package Plus covers the cabin in gray, red, or blue upholstery.

Audi will limit the Bronze Edition to just 75 units of the RS6 Avant Performance and 50 examples of the RS7 Performance in the United States. Contrary to the name, these vehicles come exclusively in Sebring Black crystal effect paint and have 22-inch wheels in the shade matte neodymium gold. The exterior also has gloss carbon-fiber trim. The special vehicles come standard with a sport exhaust, Bang & Olufsen Advanced stereo, Dinamica headliner, and the 174-mph top speed limiter.