The 2024 Ford F-150 is here, sporting a minor facelift and a bit more standard-issue equipment. Under the skin, powertrain choices are largely unchanged. The 3.3-liter V6 is gone, leaving the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 as the entry-level mill. And for those who venture into six-figure territory for an F-150 Raptor R, an as-yet unspecified horsepower boost is coming. The 5.0-liter V8 and 3.5-liter EcoBoost are unchanged.

That holds true for the hybrid powertrain as well, though Ford hopes to sell more of them in 2024. Actually, the automaker wants to sell a lot more, stating during the F-150 livestream debut on September 12 that F-150 hybrid production will be doubled for 2024. In a press release announcing the updated truck, Ford further explained that F-150 hybrid sales were up 28.1 percent through the first half of 2023. By the end of next year, the Detroit automaker wants the electrified pickup to be one of the best-selling hybrids in North America.

Gallery: 2024 Ford F-150

74 Photos

What does that mean exactly as far as specific sales numbers are concerned? Ford didn't present such statistics but did state that 10 percent of F-150 sales "right now" are hybrids. We know that Ford sold 382,893 F-Series trucks through the first half of 2023, but F-150 sales aren't broken out separately.

If we assume a wide majority of F-Series sales go to the F-150, 20,000 to 30,000 hybrids sold through June 2023 isn't out of the question. Double that for a yearly total, then double it again per Ford's 2024 goal and you arrive at 80,000 to 120,000 hybrid trucks. Hypothetically speaking of course.

Ford will rely on its current PowerBoost hybrid powertrain and mild refresh to bring F-150 buyers into showrooms. Generating a combined 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque, the hybrid merges the 3.5-liter V6 with a single electric motor. EPA fuel mileage ratings show 23 miles per gallon combined for four-wheel-drive models, with two-wheel-drive trucks doing slightly better at 25 mpg. And for those looking to make the most of Ford's Pro Power Onboard system, the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid is the only way to get the 7.2-kW max output.

